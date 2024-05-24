SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers have shut down four lanes of the Florida Turnpike northbound in Southwest Miami-Dade in the middle of rush hour traffic after a tanker truck rolled over.

FHP and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the Turnpike extension near Kendall Drive and Sunset Drive, Friday afternoon.

7SkyForce hovered above the overturned truck.

Officials were able to identify the driver of the truck and speak to him.

According to fire rescue officials, 11 people were checked out on the scene due to minor injuries but nobody was transported.

Crews will work on clean up and to upright the truck.

The side of the road is being used to divert traffic. Drivers are also being diverted on Kendall Drive. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

7News cameras caught heavy traffic on the northbound lanes. Some drivers, allowed by FHP troopers, were making a U-turn on the northbound lanes in an attempt to reach the exit ramp of Kendall Drive.

