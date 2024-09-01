NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fuel tanker overturned along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade, spilling gallons of fuel on the highway and leading to the closure of all southbound lanes.

Drivers stuck in the traffic mess on Sunday afternoon took out their phones and began recording video of the congestion and the tractor-trailer that flipped over near Northwest 119th Street just before 12:30 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down all southbound lanes between Northwest 103rd and 125th streets.

It remains unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash and whether or not anyone was injured.

Just before 5 p.m., a road ranger who responded to the scene told 7News that it will take about four or five more hours to clean up the spill.

Troopers advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

