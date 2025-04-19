MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took the driver of a tanker to the hospital after he was injured in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Miami that caused the truck to roll over and spill fuel onto the roadway, causing heavy traffic for hours.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 before the I-195 East exit to Miami Beach, Friday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the fuel truck spilled around 200 gallons of oil onto the roadway.

FHP troopers shut down all northbound lanes south of State Road 112, as well as the eastbound SR 836 and westbound I-395 ramps. The two express lanes remain open.

Traffic is being diverted to westbound SR 836. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The driver of the tanker was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Crews got the fuel truck back upright, but are still working to clean up the fuel spill.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.