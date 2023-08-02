TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A police report and newly surfaced body camera video provide some new details about a confrontation between Tampa officers and Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III before he tried to take his own life.

The 22-page reports from Tampa Police sheds light on how responding officers handled the call involving a man threatening himself with a gun at the JW Marriott Hotel, July 23.

That man turned out to be Ramirez.

In the hallway, police said, officers could hear a loud argument from a 12th floor room.

Requesting a unit with a shield, officers announced themselves, and a woman later identified as Jody Ramirez came out of the room.

According to the police report, “The male subject then exited the room and had to be told multiple times to show his hands, as he kept putting his hands down near his waistline. The male subject was placed in handcuffs.”

The report states a gun was seen in its holster under a chair in the room.

Jody Ramirez told the officer who was questioning her that she had been drinking, something she didn’t normally do. She said there were no threats and the argument was only verbal, not physical.

Jody Ramirez was asked repeatedly whether her husband pointed the gun at her. At first, she said she didn’t remember because she doesn’t normally drink. Then, after providing her personal information, the report said, “He always has a firearm on him, he’s not making any threats, I promise you.”

The report states the officer “reminded [Jody] that she had previously stated to me that she ‘couldn’t remember’ if he had pointed the gun at her or himself, to which she replied, ‘I don’t remember him pointing it at anybody, is what I’m telling you’.”

The initial report of a man threatening to shoot himself had the officer continuing to ask if Ramirez, 52, was a threat to himself

The police report states Jody Ramirez told officers, “He has a temper.”

The police report states Tampa Police Officer C. Parker “explained that we weren’t looking to put anyone in jail but if her husband wasn’t in the right state of mind. The last thing we needed was for him to have access to a gun, to which she stated, ‘No, my husband is fine, he is just mad at me right now, and I’m pushing all his buttons, so he’s mad at me right now.'”

Since officers could not verify the initial report, Ramirez was not taken into custody for a mental health evaluation.

The police report states, “The subject verbally identified himself as Freddy Ramirez. Ramirez did not appear to satisfy Baker Act criteria, and was later released from detainment by other officers on scene.”

Several hours after he was released, investigators said, Ramirez shot himself in the head and was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgeries and continues to recover.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Ramirez, who called her to resign before he shot himself, gave her an update.

“He’s making progress, and we’re all praying and supporting him and his family as they continue with the process of recovery.”

Miami-Dade County officials said Ramirez is on sick injured leave following a critical injury. Levine Cava named Stephanie V. Daniels as MDPD’s interim director.

