Tamarac teen battling kidney disease treated to high-end shopping spree in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenage girl in a tough medical battle got the surprise of a lifetime when the Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up with an upscale clothing store to treat her to a high-end shopping spree in Miami’s Design District.

Sixteen-year-old Anahi Corvera thought she was going to a family brunch, Sunday morning. Little did she know that organizers with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida had taken her wish for an online shopping spree and turned it up a notch.

7News captured the Tamarac teen’s face as she walked into the Tory Burch store along Northeast 40th Street before it opened to the public.

“Welcome to Tory Burch. We’re so excited to have you guys here,” said a store employee. “We’re partnering with Make-A-Wish to help grant your wish, Anahi.”

Corvera, who has end-stage kidney disease, wanted the shopping spree for items that would bring her joy.

The teen was given private VIP treatment, including a complete head-to-toe look from Tory Burch’s exclusive inventory.

“By the way, you are the only one here to shop today,” said the store employee. “The store is all yours.”

Corvera and her family expressed their gratitude for this special gesture, especially after the struggles she has gone through with her health.

“Today has been so special for my daughter, because she’s been going through a lot, and just to have her smile and feeling happy, we forget what we went through,” said her mother, Norma Corvera.

The teen, meanwhile, called her shopping spree the best and most memorable experience of her life.

“It’s like something new that you experience in life, ’cause this is like an opportunity you can never experience again,” she said.

This is the third year in a row that Tory Burch has partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

