SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community in South Florida laced up their sneakers and took steps to fight disease and find a cure.

Family and friends on Saturday gathered for the Take Steps Miami event at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Participants found a fun and supportive atmosphere to raise awareness and funding for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America.

More than 3 million Americans suffer from the diseases. Event organizers said Saturday’s turnout was a productive way to let them know they are not alone.

“Here in Miami, in the Take Steps walk today, we’ve raised over $150,000 towards our goal of $200,000 to give back,” said Alfredo Cepero with Cepero’s Crusaders.

7News reporter Dannielle Garcia took the stage as the event’s emcee.

Take Steps is the largest fundraising campaign for the nonprofit organization.

