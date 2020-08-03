Taiwan donates 20,000 medical masks to Miami-Dade amid pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - Taiwan has donated 20,000 additional medical masks to Miami-Dade County in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The large donation was made Monday by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami.

It comes after the Taiwanese government donated more than 10,000 masks to the county, as well as 100,000 masks to the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s response center, during the early stages of the outbreak.

“Virus knows no boundaries, knows no borders. We have to work together, collaborate with each other, to curb the spread of coronavirus,” said David Chien with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.

The masks will be distributed to front-line workers, as well as members of the community who are in need of masks.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

