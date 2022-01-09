MIAMI (WSVN) - Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas returned to PortMiami, days after the cruise line announced it paused several voyages for the remainder of January.

7News cameras captured the ship at PortMiami after it arrived on Saturday,

Royal Caribbean officials said that due COVID-related circumstances, the Symphony is one of four ships that will stop sailing for the next several weeks.

The other three ships on pause are expected to make returns in February, March and April.

