MIAMI (WSVN) - An inspiring art exhibit in Miami offers a unique perspective on healing.

The Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center on Thursday unveiled a new art gallery.

The exhibit, called “Art Is Medicine,” is filled with artwork created by cancer survivors.

Dr. Stephen Nimer, the director of the exhibit, said art plays a crucial role in a patient’s journey to recovery.

“It’s not just the disease and the drugs or whatever it is to treat it, but it’s the life, and how do we enhance everyone’s life as they go through cancer treatment or they get over things, and art and music are so important,” he said.

Seventeen pieces were selected from an art competition to be put on display. All the other submissions may be viewed on video monitors at the gallery.

