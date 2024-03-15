WEST MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) – A school in West Miami was evacuated in an abundance of caution after a gas leak was reported.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 5901 SW 16th St., Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where students and staff were relocated outside.

Hazmat crews also arrived at the scene and will work to contain the reported leak.

No injuries were reported.

