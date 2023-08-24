KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A swimming advisory has been issued for Crandon Park North and South beaches due to elevated fecal pollution levels in the water.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County posted the advisory on Thursday after consecutive samples revealed enterococci counts exceeding recommended standards.

According to state regulations, advisories are mandated when water samples surpass the federal and state standards of greater than 70 colony forming units of enterococci per 100ml for a single sample. Individuals are advised not to swim at the affected beaches at this time, as water contact poses a heightened risk of illness, especially for vulnerable individuals.

FDOH has been monitoring beach water quality at 16 sites, including Crandon Park, since 2002 through the Florida Healthy Beaches Program. The aim of this program is to identify potential beach water quality issues by testing for enteric bacteria like enterococci, which can stem from sources such as stormwater runoff, wildlife, pets and sewage.

