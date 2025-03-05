MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several swimmers were saved after a successful rescue operation.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worked together to find two missing swimmers near 44th Street and Collins Avenue on Tuesday evening.

After a search, both teens were found.

One of them was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center as a precaution.

The other swimmer was reunited with family at the Miami Beach Marina.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.