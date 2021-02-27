Swimmer who went missing off South Beach found safe

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a man who went missing while swimming off the coast of Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police said the 42-year-old man had been last seen just after 5 p.m. on Saturday near the 14th Street beach.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue, his girlfriend told detectives that he went into the water and two hours later had not come out.

A U.S. Coast Guard aviation crew assisted Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue in their search efforts.

#UPDATE The missing swimmer has been found. The male stated the currents took him further north along the beach where he exited and took a cab back to his hotel safely.

Officials said the man was initially not in the couple’s hotel room, so they looked for him at nearby restaurants and bars.

At around 9:15 p.m., Coast Guard officials confirmed the swimmer was found safe.

Officials said the currents took him further north along the beach, but he was able to reach the shore and take a taxi back to his hotel.

