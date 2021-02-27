Swimmer who went missing off South Beach found safe

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a man who went missing while swimming off the coast of Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police said the 42-year-old man had been last seen just after 5 p.m. on Saturday near the 14th Street beach.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue, his girlfriend told detectives that he went into the water and two hours later had not come out.

A U.S. Coast Guard aviation crew assisted Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue in their search efforts.

Officials said the man was initially not in the couple’s hotel room, so they looked for him at nearby restaurants and bars.

At around 9:15 p.m., Coast Guard officials confirmed the swimmer was found safe.

Officials said the currents took him further north along the beach, but he was able to reach the shore and take a taxi back to his hotel.

