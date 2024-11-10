MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A swimmer went missing in deep waters in Miami Beach, prompting a large-scale search by rescue crews.

The swimmer went missing in the area of 100 South Point Drive, by the jetty, at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Miami Beach Police, they received 911 calls about two swimmers in distress just over a half-hour later.

By the time officers arrived, a good Samaritan who witnessed the swimmers managed to pull a girl to safety.

However, once they returned, the other swimmer, a friend of the girl, was not located. The exact circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain unclear.

Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders received an agency assist request from Miami Beach Fire Rescue at around 6:30 p.m. An urgent marine information broadcast was issued soon after, and Miami Beach Fire Rescue assumed incident commander for the case.

A search spanning about a mile saw helicopters flying above the area, while Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units searched the beach and oceans before calling off the search at around 9 p.m.

As of Sunday evening, this remains an active missing persons investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.