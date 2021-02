MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Department of Health has lifted the swimming advisory for the beach at South Pointe Drive in Miami Beach.

A warning had been issued last week to stay on shore.

The department had found high levels of bacteria in the water, but recent tests, Tuesday, show the water is once again safe to swim in.

