Swim advisory lifted at Key Biscayne Beach Club

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Health officials have lifted a no swim advisory for Key Biscayne Beach Club.

The Florida Department of Health had issued the advisory on Wednesday after high levels of enterococci bacteria, which could make people sick, were detected in the water.

They lifted the advisory on Thursday after water quality tests came back with bacteria levels that officials deemed satisfactory.

