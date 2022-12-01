MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A swim advisory is in effect for a section of Miami Beach.

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday issued warnings for South Beach near Collins Park and 21st Street.

Recent beach water samples collected at this location found bacteria that could lead to an increased risk of illness.

Beachgoers are advised to stay out of the water until further notice.

