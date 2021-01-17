Sweetwater Police sergeant hospitalized after suspected DUI crash; driver arrested

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a Sweetwater Police sergeant to the hospital after, officials said, he was struck by a suspected drunk driver.

Sweetwater Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the corner of Southwest 109th Avenue and Third Street, Saturday night.

The driver was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

Police said the sergeant was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

This is a reminder that drinking and driving is extremely dangerous and that it does not discriminate when it chooses its victims. We continue to remind the public not to drink and drive as the consequences can be devastating. — Sweetwater Police (@SweetwaterPD) January 17, 2021

In a tweet posted Sunday morning, Sweetwater Police officials warned the public about the dangers of drunk driving.

