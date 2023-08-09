SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sweetwater Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 59-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Mr. Nelson Molinet was last seen by his family on August 7, at his residence at 11042 SW 4 Street, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Described as standing at 5′ 09″ and weighing approximately 160 lbs., Mr. Molinet is a White Hispanic male and has grey hair with a balding pattern. He was last seen wearing a black Puma T-shirt, blue jeans and black Sketchers shoes.

Mr. Molinet was seen in Hialeah on the same day, specifically at 766 E 25 Street, at around 4:00 p.m. During this sighting, he was holding a blue plastic shopping bag.

Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information about Mr. Molinet’s whereabouts to immediately contact Detective Richard Brioso of Unit 611 at 786-413-9922, or any detective from the Sweetwater Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section at (305) 552-9900.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.