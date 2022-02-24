WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sweetwater Police motorman has been taken to the hospital following a crash in West Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured an active police presence at the scene of the crash near the intersection of Northwest 120th Avenue and Sixth Street, Wednesday night.

Miami-Dade Police, Sweetwater Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m.

The officer’s motorcycle appears to have gone over an embankment and into a ditch.

Area resident Lucy Vazquez said she ran out when she saw the flashing lights outside her home. She and her family saw paramedics at the scene and the officer on the ground.

“We saw when they were putting the guy, taking out the stretcher. They were putting him on a stretcher,” she said.

Paramedics transported the victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center in unknown condition.

Cameras showed several police officers from multiple agencies at the entrance of the hospital after the patient’s arrival.

Investigators kept part of the roadway closed for hours while they worked the scene.

“This corner right here? There’s a lot of accidents in this corner,” said Vazquez.

The victim’s motorcycle was later towed from the scene, and the crime scene tape has been taken down.

It remains unclear what caused the officer to crash.

Police have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

