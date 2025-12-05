SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Sweetwater Police officials say they’ve made a big bust of counterfeit luxury goods that were being sold in the parking lot of Dolphin Mall.

Police have set up a mobile command unit at the shopping mall as the holiday frenzy is underway.

7Skyforce hovered over the unit, capturing tons of counterfeit items laid out on a table.

Officials did not provide any details on an arrest.

