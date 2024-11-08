SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday season is fast approaching, and Sweetwater Police are gearing up for those Grinches who are looking to steal.

Officials held their annual news conference at Dolphin Mall on Friday to warn shoppers about the dangers of picking up items at the mall ahead of the holidays.

“Unfortunately, there are people out there that like to victimize the residents, and those visitors that are coming to buy here,” said Sweetwater Mayor Jose “Pepe” Diaz.

Officials launched their safety initiative, dubbed Operation Safe Holidays, for the second year in a row as part of an effort to keep shoppers safe.

This year, police said, they will add a bigger police presence and use drones to canvass the mall.

“The difference this year is we’re gonna add more police presence and more security,” Sweetwater Chief of Police Sergio Diaz said. “I’m gonna have undercover officers. You’re not going to see them, but they’re going to see you.”

Officers said that the woman seen doing some window shopping or the dad waiting for his wife outside a store could actually be an undercover officer looking out for shoppers’ safety.

“We’re going to have officers in uniform, we’re going to have officers on motorcycles,” said Sergio.

Police also offered tips for shoppers to keep in mind as they start their holiday shopping spree. They suggested that if shoppers see something, to say something, to always watch their belongings, such as wallets and purses, and never leave packages in their cars.

“We are watching, and we have zero tolerance,” said Sergio.

Detectives said the mall is equipped with license plate readers, so they know exactly who is inside the mall.

