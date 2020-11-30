Sweetwater Police K-9 that went missing in SW Miami-Dade found safe

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sweetwater Police K-9 that went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade has been found safe, officials said.

According to police, 3-year-old Logan got loose and did not return to his owner in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and 104th Street, between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said the dog, a black and brown German pointer, was wearing a black collar at the time he disappeared.

Late Monday night, police confirmed the dog has been safely recovered.

