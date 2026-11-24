SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - With Black Friday shopping right around the corner, police in Sweetwater have stepped up security to keep bargain hunters safe.

The Sweetwater Police Department’s mobile command unit, one they call a “mini police department on wheels,” has set up camp at Dolphin Mall, where it will remain throughout the busy holiday shopping season.

This is all part of the department’s “Operation Safe Holidays” crime prevention initiative, aimed at keeping shoppers and visitors who plan to come to the mall safe during the season.

In terms of what’s going to change in terms of security during this holiday season, the initiative will include the following measures that, officials said, no criminal can escape from:

increased police presence

lots of undercover officers

K-9 units patrolling

specialized patrol units

drone usage and advanced technological support

According to Sweetwater Police, crime in the city of Sweetwater has decreased around 32% in the last year.

Officials attributed this drop in crimnal activity to Operation Safe Holidays at Dolphin Mall, and as the busiest shopping time of the year aproaches, they said they have a zero tolerance policy for any sort of crime.

“We have zero tolerance for crime. If you want to come and shop here, come and enjoy, you’re going to have the best time of your life — this is an incredible place — but if you’re coming with another thought except that, don’t come to Sweetwater,” said Sweetwater Mayor Jose “Pepe” Diaz. “We’re going to save you a lot of time, because you will be prosecuted to the highest level of the law.”

Officials also said there’s ways you can help keep yourself safe, by not to leaving any shopping bags in your cars in an effort to prevent any sort of break ins and making sure that you have your eyes on your purse and belongings at all times.

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