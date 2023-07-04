SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Sweetwater Police arrested two people after a theft turned into a short chase when four people were seen stealing a high-priced item from Home Depot.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Monday on the 1600 block of Northwest 17th Place where Sweetwater Police set up a perimeter in search of the subjects involved.

Loss prevention officers inside the store caught them and attempted to get them to return the items. After that failed, the criminals were on the run and two fled the scene in a vehicle.

Lieutenant Jonathan Archie explained what happened after.

“As they were fleeing they struck two other vehicles, causing an accident,” he said. “At that time when our officers were arriving and actually witnessed the accident, were able to take two of those individuals into custody while two of the other individuals fled on foot.”

Police said there were no injuries reported from the crash. Authorities are still searching for the other two who fled on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

