SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - With the holiday shopping season approaching, Sweetwater Police announced they’re increasing security around Dolphin Mall to prevent any Grinches from ruining Christmas.

“My officers are ready,” said Sweetwater Police Chief Sergio Diaz.

The department kicked off what they’re calling “Operation Safe Holiday” at Dolphin Mall with a stern warning to potential criminals looking to snatch items off store shelves.

“The City of Sweetwater has zero tolerance, I repeat, zero tolerance,” said Diaz.

The operation will include ramped up safety measures, including increased usage of drones, cameras, motorcycles and an overall increased presence of officers across the city for the next seven weeks.

“We have officers in patrol cars. We have officers undercover, both inside and outside the mall,” said Diaz.

While this is the third year of the department executing this operation at Dolphin Mall, this year is different as officers unveiled a new state-of-the-art mobile command center.

“We can do more from this resource than most police stations can do by themselves,” said Assistant Police Chief Francisco Fernandez.

The large truck will serve as a central hub for coordination, surveillance and rapid response by authorities.

The chief credited past holiday security measures for a decrease in overall crime in the city.

“Citywide, our crime went down last year by 34%. The added police presence during the holidays is what makes a difference,” said Diaz.

The chief also had sound advice to offer for shoppers looking to get a head start on their holiday wish lists.

“Lock your cars. Do not leave your items inside the cars and come inside and shop,” said Diaz.

The enhanced security measures will be in place through Jan. 4.

