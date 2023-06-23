SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida city lent a helping hand to new parents in need with a diaper distribution.

Sweetwater Mayor Jose “Pepe” Diaz, city officials and the Miami Diaper Bank hosted the giveaway in Ronselli Park, Friday.

The event aimed to help local low-income families who are not able to afford diapers and food for their children.

Organizers said no parent should ever have to choose between providing these basic necessities for their family.

“We know that many families in this community are struggling with house increases, inflation, and so, providing this basic essential is really special for us,” said Gabriela Rojas with Miami Diaper Bank, “because it allows them to then shift their focus from providing this to actually being able to do other things and provide better food and nutrition for the children.”

About 300 families took part in the giveaway.

