SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians are eagerly anticipating the sweet return of Knaus Berry Farm.

The seasonal destination, known for its fresh produce, thick milkshakes and its celebrated sticky cinnamon rolls, is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Generations have been known to wait in long lines for the rolls, but they say it’s worth it.

Knaus Berry Farm now takes credit cards. It will be ope from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. For more information, click here.

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