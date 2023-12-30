MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Sweater weather has arrived in South Florida, and as visitors and residents prepare to ring in 2024 with colder-than-usual temperatures, some revelers got an early start to the festivities by flocking to South Beach.

Meterorologists said temperatures will be tumbling into the 50s during the overnight hours on Sunday morning and even into the high 40s in some spots inland.

Saturday was an overcast day, but the clouds began to thin out late in the afternoon, paving the way for drier weather and a cool night.

Just after 6 p.m., passers-by strolled down Ocean Drive in robust numbers. Most of them were bundled up in coats, scarves, jackets, hoodies, pullovers, sweatshirts, turtlenecks and, in the case of 7News reporter Elitsa Bizios, knee-high boots.

“It’s cloudy. I expected to be more sun, but it’s a beautiful day still,” said a woman..

A girl with a plush purple cap said this is much warmer than back home.

“It’s freezing cold where we live,” she said.

Restaurants along Ocean Drive broke out the heaters to keep diners warm.

Speaking of heating, local first responders offered some tips and reminders on how to deal with the arctic blast at home.

“When you initially make that transition over into heat, you may smell some of that burning off in the initial moments that the heater’s on,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan. “Never plug in a space heater into an extension cord. They should always be plugged directly into the wall. Never leave them on when you’re not home.”

Pet owners should also look out for their four-legged friends’ best interests.

“We are advising that, if possible, if you can please bring your pets inside, that’s the best to keep them warm,” said Gabriella Dominguez with Miami-Dade Animal Services.

