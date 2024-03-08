HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to reports of a barricaded subject inside of a home in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police responded to the home, located in the area of East 17th Street and Sixth Avenue, Friday morning.

According to police, the individual is contained within a residence, surrounded by SWAT personnel.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where officers were seen surrounding the home and on the roofs of neighboring homes.

Residents were told to evacuate their home as police continued to investigate.

7News spoke to one family in the area who were woken up by police and told to leave.

“We only heard when police knocked on our doors and the windows that we had to leave,” said a woman. “We were evacuated and we have been in the car since 5 a.m., not able to go to work, it’s just been a mess.”

No injuries were reported.

It remains unclear what led to the man barricading himself.

The area at East Sixth Avenue has been blocked off until police handle the situation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.