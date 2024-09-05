NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was observed in Northwest Miami-Dade, where SWAT teams took eight young-adults into custody.

City of Miami Police and several undercover units were at the scene in the area of Northwest 75th Street and Northwest Third Avenue, early Thursday morning.

According to officials, they served multiple search warrants.

The Special Response Team were seen in their tactical gear as they entered the home.

A nearby neighbor told 7News that he heard officers yelling over a speaker and that they had a search warrant and told everyone to come outside.

7Skyforce hovered above, where two young women and six young men were seen sitting on the pavement with their hands tied behind their backs with a tie strap, while officers executed the search warrant.

A Crime Scene Investigations van was also spotted on scene to collect any evidence they may need from the home to aid in their investigation.

7News have reached out to Miami Police to learn what the search warrant was in relation to and if anyone was arrested.

