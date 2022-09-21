MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigated a neighborhood after a person barricaded themselves inside a house in Miami Springs.

Miami Springs police confirmed to 7News that a SWAT situation started with an arrest from the Opa-Locka Police Department.

The incident took place on the 300th block of East Drive overnight; police secured a perimeter on the 100th block of South Royal Poinciana Boulevard near Miami Springs Middle School, Wednesday morning.

Officials also closed off La Baron Drive near the Academy for Innovative Education (AIE) Charter School.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was at the scene as a precaution but has since left.

A heavy SWAT presence was also seen in the area.

Police told the person inside the home to come out with their hands up on a loudspeaker.

Officials also used a SWAT vehicle to rip the garage door off its frame in an effort to get to the person police were looking for.

SWAT officers went into the home heavily armed and moments later, people came out of the house with their hands up.

The aftermath of the scene left the garage door of the home damaged; a man who lived inside the home attempted to repair the closure as much as he could.

7News attempted to get a statement from the man as he inspected the destruction, but he did not want to comment.

Another woman who lives in the house who came out with her hands up also did not wish to comment.

A tenant who lives in an efficiency behind the residence was unsure of what unfolded when police were outside of the home.

According to police, the owner of the home was booked into jail on arson charges.

It is still unclear what led to the SWAT standoff.

