MIAMI (WSVN) - An hours-long SWAT standoff in a Miami neighborhood has ended peacefully, with a barricaded subject taken into custody.

Officials said Miami Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Camillus House located in the area of Northwest Third Court and Fourth Street at around 8:30 p.m., Thursday in reference to a barricaded subject, who was possibly armed.

7News cameras captured the intense response by Miami Police and SWAT teams as they worked to get the person to surrender, sparking several road closures, though those roadways have since been reopened.

According to officials, as they were trying to get a handle on the situation one officer fired their weapon but no one was struck.

“Shots fired, shots fired,” was heard over the police scanner.

“We have an officer in shock. See if you can get a contact an LT to come by as well. The shot’s fired for now, we’re not shot or anything like that. The individual is still inside the building,” radioed an officer.

Apparent bullet holes pierced the window of the downtown Miami building which provides services to the homeless.

The standoff came an end at around 2:30a.m., Friday with the subject being taken into custody, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

