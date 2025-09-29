MIAMI (WSVN) - A man and two others have been taken into custody after he decided to barricade himself in a vehicle armed with a weapon, prompting an hours-long standoff with Miami Police.

Officers responded to a Chevron gas station located at the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Northwest 11th Street around 8:30 a.m., Monday morning, responding to a call of a stolen car spotted in Miami.

“Officers immediately responded to the area, located the stolen vehicle and attempted to make contact with the driver of this vehicle,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as officers were in tactical response position, standing behind the doors of their vehicles with guns drawn.

“You see some officers here behind the doors of their vehicles with guns trained on several vehicles that are parked underneath the gas pumps there,” said 7Skyforce’s Ralph Rayburn. “We believe the vehicle that’s in question is the white vehicle with the doors open.”

A white Honda SUV seen with its doors open was at the center of the investigation. At one point, a man could be seen laid out in the backseat.

The standoff lasted a few hours with authorities swapping out personnel several times as they tried to negotiate with the subject and get him to surrender.

After some time of negotiations, authorities said the driver and a 13-year-old passenger got out and surrendered, but the third person, who was identified as 32-year-old Manuel DeLeon, Jr., stayed in the back seat and refused to get out.

“That [man] remained in the vehicle, armed and refused to listen to police commands,” said Delva.

Officers worked with SWAT units to convince the man to surrender. Ultimately, DeLeon Jr. gave him to pressure and surrendered to authorities. No injuries were reported.

Cellphone video captured SWAT teams arresting DeLeon Jr.

“That’s ultimately the goal in police work, is to ensure that no one gets injured and that’s exactly what happened today,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

While the incident prompted police to shut down a stretch of the roadway, all street closures have since reopened.

Authorities said the driver, 20-year-old Dante Noble-Sinclair, and a 13-year-old passenger were also taken into custody.

Noble-Sinclair is charged with grand theft and other charges. The minor was also charged with trespassing.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.