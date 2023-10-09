SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A SWAT situation unfolded in Southwest Miami-Dade leading to one person in custody, Monday.

The incident started at Southwest 178th Terrace and 152nd Avenue when police responded to a domestic dispute.

A man barricaded himself inside the home, but after several hours, law enforcement successfully took the individual into custody.

While the exact details of the domestic dispute remain undisclosed, authorities have yet to announce the charges the man may face.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.