MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents of a Miami neighborhood are on edge and raising concerns after SWAT teams showed up near their homes twice in the past three months.

The latest wake-up call for residents of the Silver Bluff community came Thursday morning, as SWAT units with City of Miami Police approached a home in the area of Southwest 23rd Street and 14th Avenue.

Cellphone video captured officers in tactical gear appearing to take one person into custody.

“This is the Miami Police Department. We have a search warrant for your location,” said an officer using a loudspeaker. “Walk to the officers at the door with your hands up.”

The video was provided to 7News by concerned homeowners.

“Do not make any sudden movements and obey all commands given to you by the officers at the door,” said an officer using a loudspeaker.

Moments later, a woman was seen being taken into police custody.

Officers yelled for at least one more person to come out of the home.

A stretcher was also wheeled into the street.

Area residents reached out to 7News because, they said, situations like this typically don’t happen in their neighborhood.

Thursday’s SWAT response was preceded by the sound of gunfire in the same area on March 7.

“I heard it,” said an area resident.

“Somebody with a high-powered rifle,” said Beba Sardiña Mann with the Silver Bluff Homeowners Association.

Surveillance video showed a man discharging multiple rounds of semi-automatic gunfire at another person who was seen running away.

Police said they were investigating but did not provide further information.

“I don’t feel safe,” said an area resident. “What about my kids. Do I feel safe walking with them? No, I don’t.”

No one was injured in the March 7 incident, but bullet holes were seen at a home several feet away.

No arrest has been announced in connection to the March 7 incident, and police said no arrest was made on Thursday.

In response to Thursday’s incident, a police spokesperson issued a statement that said they were conducting “a narcotics investigation that yielded a search warrant for narcotics. Nothing else will be released today. No further comment until they finish the investigation.”

As of Friday night, Miami Police has not responded to 7News’ inquiry as to whether or not both incidents are connected.

