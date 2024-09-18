MIAMI (WSVN) - A large police investigation unfolded into a SWAT situation in a Miami neighborhood.

Several officers and Special Response Team focused on a house near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Terrace.

At one point, a woman and a child were seen existing the home.

Neighbors were stunned by what they saw.

“I went out to see what happened and I went around the corner. I peeked and there was a SWAT truck and a whole bunch of SWAT people. That’s what they looked like. They looked like the military,” said the neighbor. “I can see that the voice was coming out of the speaker out of the truck.”

Crime Scene Investigation vans showed up just after 4:30 a.m.

7News have reached out to police for more information.

