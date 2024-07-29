MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a SWAT situation in Miami Gardens on Monday morning, leading to a significant police presence to a neighborhood.

A SWAT team was deployed to Northwest 179th Terrace and Seventh Avenue, where one man was seen sitting in handcuffs on the vehicle. According to 7News’ Steven Gray, the man is being taken into custody.

Aerial footage of the scene showed family members sitting outside a house with scattered glass from a broken window visible.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Miami-Dade Police officers were also at the location.

Miami Gardens Police have been contacted for more information on this incident.

