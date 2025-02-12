MIAMI (WSVN) - A SWAT situation in a Miami neighborhood ended with authorities arresting a suspected armed carjacker.

It happened at an apartment complex near Southwest 27th Avenue and Southwest 26th Street early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they were executing a search warrant for someone involved in an armed carjacking.

The SWAT team established a perimeter around the apartment complex and a deputy was heard commanding the suspect to come out with their hands up.

“Come with your hands up,” said an deputy.

Flash bangs were heard in the area as they attempted to entered the subject’s unit.

The suspect was detained and deputies also recovered a firearm connected to the alleged carjacking.

