MIAMI (WSVN) - An hours-long SWAT situation in a Miami neighborhood involving a woman who barricaded herself inside a home ended with her surrender.

City of Miami Police said they were conducting an investigation on Tuesday, at around 8:50 p.m. in the area of Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Terrace, near Shenandoah Park, in reference to a domestic dispute, where a woman threatened her boyfriend with a firearm.

The woman refused to exit the home, causing it to turn into a barricaded incident, which prompted Special Response Teams arrival.

Neighbors were stunned by what they saw.

“I went out to see what happened and I went around the corner, I peeked, and there was a SWAT truck and a whole bunch of SWAT people. That’s what they looked like. They looked like the military,” said an area resident. “I can see that the voice was coming out of the speaker out of the truck.”

Crime scene investigation vans showed up just after 4:30 a.m.

A couple of hours later, the woman surrendered and a child was seen leaving the home with her.

No injuries were reported.

