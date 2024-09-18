MIAMI (WSVN) - A large police investigation unfolded into a hours long SWAT situation in a Miami neighborhood.

Miami Police say they were conducting an investigation yesterday around 8:50 p.m., near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Terrace, in reference to a domestic dispute where a woman threatened her boyfriend with a firearm.

The woman refused to exist the home causing it to turn into a barricaded incident, prompting Special Response Teams arrival.

Neighbors were stunned by what they saw.

“I went out to see what happened and I went around the corner. I peeked and there was a SWAT truck and a whole bunch of SWAT people. That’s what they looked like. They looked like the military,” said the neighbor. “I can see that the voice was coming out of the speaker out of the truck.”

Crime Scene Investigation vans showed up just after 4:30 a.m.

After a couple of hours the woman surrendered and a child was seen existing the home with her.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.