OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - After shots were fired at a supermarket in Opa-locka, police and SWAT teams responded to a subject who barricaded themselves at a home nearby.

The incident occurred at the Chavez Distributors supermarket, located at 141 Opa-locka Blvd., Tuesday afternoon.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Police officers and SWAT as they surrounded the area.

Officials told 7News that a subject ran from the the shopping plaza after some sort of altercation and possible shooting took place.

Cellphone video showed officers running with long-guns as they surrounded the home.

A perimeter was established around the area as police attempt to coax the subject out of the home.

Opa-locka Police said that two subjects remain at large.

No injuries were reported.

Streets off Opa-locka Boulevard and 151st Street have been closed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.