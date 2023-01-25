MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police’s SWAT team have closed down roads in a major part of the City of Miami, as they search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide.

Wednesday night, at around 6 p.m., armored vehicles and heavily armored SWAT members completely closed down the area of Northwest 17th Avenue, between 18th and 20th streets, in search of the suspect.

It all began at around 4:30 p.m., and the scene remains active at 6:30 p.m.

Several officers were seen handling long guns and gearing up in tactical gear.

In a brief statement Miami Police said, “Our SWAT team is on scene in the area reference assistance for Miami Springs where a subject is apparently being sought for a possible previous homicide attempt.”

