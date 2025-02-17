CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cutler Bay man is filling in the details of a swan story after a pair of swans were stolen from a mobile home park in Lakeland, Florida and ended up at his home.

Two black swans and their eggs were stolen by a pair of bird bandits on Feb. 12. Surveillance video captured two people with large nets and a bucket grabbing the swans, named Sterling and Luna, and taking off.

Residents in the community feared that their beloved feathered birds would be gone forever.

“They are like our kids. These are like our children, our babies.” said Lynda Eddlemon, the trailer community’s property manager, following the theft.

But on Monday, CJ Webber, a swan connoisseur, posted a video on social media to tell the public that through his swan connections, he located the missing birds and that they were at his home in Cutler Bay.

“So there are some missing swans, Stirling and Luna, out of Polk County. They are able to return them,” said Webber on the video.

When 7News went to Webber’s home on Monday, he explained his history with swan thieves.

“Unfortunately, last year I had some poachers come up and try to take the whole family and they came very close to it. I found out who they were and once this happened, everyone was like ‘Look at this CJ.’

He added that someone reached out to him about this latest theft in Lakeland and another in Pompano Beach.

“Someone reached out to me about needing to talk to me in person and they asked if I would do a favor and they would like to relinquish five black swans. They were regretful for taking them and I said ‘I’ll do this but in return please stay away from my family and promise that you’ll never take swans out of Florida again.'”

Following the conversation, Webber said the thieves dropped off the stolen swans at his place.

He said each swan cost thousands of dollars.

“Between $1,500 and $3,000 is the average price per swan,” he said.

He told 7News that early Monday morning, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies showed up at his home and picked up some of the swans to return them to their rightful home.

“They woke up at 6 a.m., drove all the way down to Miami and they came to my backyard and we, together, got two of the swans and six of their eggs and they put them in their police cars and drove them right up to Polk County,” said Webber.

Now, Webber has three more swans that were stolen out of Pompano Beach and dropped off at his home.

7News cameras captured the moment that two swans tried to escape while the back door was open, resulting in Webber needing to get them out of the lake.

“I just charged up my paddleboard and I’m going to get them and bring them back in,” he said.

The swans returned to the small pond in Webber’s backyard.

Webber said the Pompano owners will be arriving at his home on Tuesday to pick up the three swans.

