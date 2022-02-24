SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A UPS driver dropped off a package outside a Southwest Miami-Dade home in a dangerous way when it landed right on top of a woman’s dog.

The owner of the dog, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said she was disturbed by what she described as a careless delivery.

“It’s heart-wrenching. Like, you cringe,” she said.

It;s how she felt when she looked at her surveillance video and saw a UPS driver throw her package over her fence, at around noon on Wednesday.

The heavy box landed on her dog below.

“He saw that the dog was there, and he decided that he was still going to throw it, which you could see in the video he clearly saw what he was doing,” said the dog’s owner.

Inside the half-opened box was a wheelchair.

“I’m sorry. I know I’m ruining his day, but again, it’s my dog. That’s my family. Like, that can’t happen,” said the dog’s owner.

What’s even more upsetting to her is that she said she wouldn’t have known what happened if she hadn’t checked her security camera.

“I almost feel it’s embarrassing that we have to have this conversation, especially nowadays,” she said. “Everything is recorded, so people should really, like, pay attention to what they’re doing.”

The woman said she checked her pet over, and the German shepherd appears to be doing OK.

“If it’s something heavy that you have a hard time picking up to throw over, at that point, leave it there like they’ve done, and we’ll pick it up,” said the dog’s owner.

She said nothing excuses the decision this driver made. That’s why she contacted UPS to file a complaint.

“I would have appreciated him apologizing once he did see me come outside, and that’s what I think has me a little bit more upset,” said the dog’s owner, “that he didn’t have a heart to even tell me, ‘Hey, look, this fell on your dog. I apologize, I’m sorry. Could you please make sure he’s OK?'”

UPS officials sent a statement that reads in part, “UPS employees receive regular training on the company’s methods to safely deliver packages, and unprofessional behavior is not tolerated.”

UPS also told 7News they were going to contact her about the situation, which they did. Two employees stopped by the home Wednesday afternoon.

“They did apologize. They said that they were going to take him off the road, which again, I appreciate that, and maybe he can do something else, or maybe he can deliver smaller packages,” said the dog’s owner.

She hopes this video will get other delivery drivers to think twice.

“I really do appreciate what they do on a day-to-day basis, but again, common sense,” said the dog’s owner. “It’s literally just common sense and having compassion for an animal, which he did not have.”

UPS officials are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.