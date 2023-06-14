SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade woman is speaking out after, she said, she found dozens of pieces of mail in a box dumped in her garbage can.

Razia Velez called 7News after, she said, she found the box.

“This is really important stuff, you know,” she said. “This is people’s belongings, their information, their lives. This is a violation of all of us.”

Surveillance video captured a man sitting in a driveway, at around 4 a.m. on Monday. He was seen sitting around for about an hour.

“The person gets out of the car — it’s a man — and he takes this box, and he dumps it in my garbage can,” said Velez. “What seems to be a whole neighborhood of stolen mail. I mean, they went as far as ripping a mailbox apart.”

Velez said she called Miami-Dade Police. She said officers came to look at the box and reported it to the postal police.

Velez said she hasn’t heard from them yet and wants to make sure something is done.

“Still waiting more than 24 hours later. Nobody contacted me or came to the house to find out how many people are being affected,” said Velez. “There’s at least 40, 50 people.”

7News has also reached out to postal police and is currently waiting to hear back.

