SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is reeling days after a burglar broke into her home while she was away receiving cancer treatment.

An interior surveillance camera captured the unmasked perpetrator carrying a suitcase and smaller bag as he scoured through Stephany Toledo’s home, Saturday morning.

Toledo spoke with 7News on Thursday.

“It’s like he knew the layout to the house,” she said.

The stolen items add even more pressure for Toledo, who is already dealing with a health battle.

“I’m already dealing with that; now I deal with the break-in, which just adds more stress to my everyday life, which goes counter-intuitive to my health,” she said.

Toledo said she came home from a chemotherapy treatment and noticed her front door was completely shattered.

“I was in disbelief. I was just life, ‘How?'” she said.

Toledo showed 7News how the burglar ransacked her home.

“My mom’s jewelry cabinet, and he emptied out a bunch of drawers,” she said.

Toledo said she was left with no jewelry, and other personal items are now gone.

“Your sense of security is literally distorted. At that point, like, you feel like your home is not safe, right?” she said.

The thief left Toledo’s home with a backpack and luggage filled with items worth thousands of dollars.

“He took valuables that were my mother’s, who has passed away,” she said. “He really ransacked through the house in like seven minutes.”

The thief, Toledo said, has made her feel helpless.

“My cancer is literally stress-induced. I want this guy caught, definitely caught,” she said. “It’s not the first time he breaks into homes or to cars around this area, and he’s known to be in this neighborhood.”

Toledo has set up a GoFundMe page. If you would like to make donation, click here.

If you have any information on this burglary or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.