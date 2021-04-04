SW Miami-Dade woman distraught after French bulldog stolen from backyard

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman believes her home was targeted when, she said, someone broke into their backyard and stole one of her beloved French bulldogs.

7News cameras on Sunday captured Southwest Miami-Dade resident Ericka Ramirez as she assessed the damaged left behind after Thursday’s theft.

“It had to be at least two guys, and whoever did this, they were already making the plans to take my dog,” she said.

Ramirez said the thieves broke through the fence on the property, located near Southwest 230th Street and 114th Path, and took off with Lily.

“She’s my family. She’s like a child of mine. It’s like losing one of your kids,” she said.

Surveillance video showed Lily with another of Ramirez’s dogs. Just minutes later, two dogs were seen in the same spot, but Lily was nowhere to be seen.

Ramirez said she is convinced she was targeted.

“You have no idea what you’ve taken from me. You took a piece from me,” she said as she broke down in tears.

The homeowner said the last few days have been heart-wrenching, because she does not know whether or not Lily is safe or whether she will ever see her pet again.

“It hurts me seeing my godmother literally crying every day because people don’t understand that dogs are like family, and it hurts,” said Ramirez’s godson.

Ramirez’s family has printed up flyers to get the word out. They’re hoping a plea to the person responsible will lead someone to come forward.

“Please, just bring her back. Even if you don’t want to show your face, just drop her off on my front porch. I don’t care, but please bring her back. Please,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez is offering a reward for Lily’s safe return. Miami-Dade Police are investigating.

If you have any information on this theft or Lily’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.