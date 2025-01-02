SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a very special new year for a South Florida woman who turned 100 years young.

Manuela Herrera spent the first day of 2025 celebrating the milestone.

She was joined by her three children, six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren at her Southwest Miami-Dade home on Wednesday.

“Today’s just been so special to have all her kids and grandkids and great-grandkids present to celebrate her,” said her daughter Doris Herrera.

Manuela arrived in the U.S. from Cuba in 1969.

She said the biggest treasure of her life has been her marriage to her late husband and the wonderful family she helped build.

