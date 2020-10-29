SW Miami-Dade woman accused of drowning son with autism faces death penalty

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman accused in the drowning of her 9-year-old old son is facing the death penalty following her indictment.

Patricia Ripley appeared before a judge on Thursday. She was charged with first-degree murder in the May 21 incident.

According to police, Alejandro Ripley, who was living with autism, drowned after his mother pushed him into a canal in the area of Southwest 103rd Avenue and Kendall Drive in Southwest Miami-Dade.

She originally told police he was kidnapped, but they said she later confessed to the crime.

